Moscow Says Chemical Weapons Likely Used in Idlib, Question is Who Did it

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces claimed that 80 people were killed and 200 injured in a suspected chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun , blaming the Syrian government. Damascus vehemently rejected the accusations and said militants and their allies were responsible.

On Wednesday, the OPCW fact-checking mission investigating the alleged use of chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhun said it had found traces of sarin in the victims' bodies. The next day, the OPCW rejected the Russian and Iranian proposal to investigate the suspected chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib.

"It is quite likely that was probably what was used. The question is who and how delivered the weapon to the scene of the incident," Uliyanov said at a Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency press conference.

Russia will continue to use all opportunities to create an Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) mission to investigate an April 4 chemical weapons incident in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"We can and must fight, we will do it, and we are doing it right now," head of the nonproliferation and arms control department Mikhail Uliyanov said.

Uliyanov said "there are spare moves, there are additional opportunities, we will exhaust them all."

The Russian Defense Ministry questioned how the OPCW, which he said was created as an objective and impartial international organization, was able to come to that conclusion in two weeks while still being unable to identify mustard gas use in Aleppo iMikhail Uliyanov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control (DNAC) said earlier that the OPCW inaction over chemical weapons incident could damage its credibility as there are no facts that OPCW representatives have visited the Khan Shaykhun area.

Earlier, Lavrov said Moscow was using its relations with Damascus to encourage the Syrian government to fully cooperate with the OPCW which announced in January 2016 that it had destroyed Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal in accordance with an agreement reached after the 2013 Ghouta attack.