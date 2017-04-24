Moscow Says Chemical Weapons Likely Used in Idlib, Question is Who Did it

On Wednesday, the OPCW fact-checking mission investigating the alleged use of chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhun said it had found traces of sarin in the victims' bodies. The next day, the OPCW rejected the Russian and Iranian proposal to investigate the suspected chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib.
"It is quite likely that was probably what was used. The question is who and how delivered the weapon to the scene of the incident," Uliyanov said at a Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency press conference.
Russia will continue to use all opportunities to create an Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) mission to investigate an April 4 chemical weapons incident in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.
"We can and must fight, we will do it, and we are doing it right now," head of the nonproliferation and arms control department Mikhail Uliyanov said.
Uliyanov said "there are spare moves, there are additional opportunities, we will exhaust them all."
Earlier, Lavrov said Moscow was using its relations with Damascus to encourage the Syrian government to fully cooperate with the OPCW which announced in January 2016 that it had destroyed Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal in accordance with an agreement reached after the 2013 Ghouta attack.
