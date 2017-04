PARIS (Sputnik) — During her visit to one of the local markets in France's northern Pas-de-Calais district, Le Pen said she was going to "emphasize the fight against Islamist terrorism," on which Macron was "weak," Les Echos newspaper reported.

She added that the run-off will be "a referendum for or against uncontrolled globalization," according to the newspaper.

With most of the votes counted, the National Front leader received 21.43 percent in the first round of the election held Sunday, while the "En Marche!" movement founder Macron came first with 23.86 percent, according to the preliminary results, published by the French Interior Ministry.

The second round of election is slated for May 7.