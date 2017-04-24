Register
    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, attends a news conference in Paris, France

    Supporters of Fillon, Melenchon May Vote for Le Pen in Run-Off - Campaign Head

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Politics
    121131

    Marine Le Pen may receive votes of supporters of The Republicans' nominee Francois Fillon, independent leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon and leader of right-wing Debout La France party Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Le Pen's campaign manager David Rachline told Europe1 broadcaster Monday.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — At the first round of the French presidential election, which took place on Sunday, French far-right National Front (FN) party presidential hopeful received 21.43 percent of the votes, while Macron is leading with 23.86 percent, making both candidates qualify for the run-off election scheduled for May 7, according to the preliminary results of the French Interior Ministry that has recorded 97 percent of ballots as being counted.

    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, attends a campaign political rally at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, April 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    French Centrists Herald Macron's Election Victory, Le Pen Rallies 'Patriots'

    According to Rachline, "Fillon's voters will reject Macron's plan" which is strongly connected with the ideas of globalism. Le Pen's associate expressed hope that in the second round of the election, supporters of Fillon will choose the "peaceful and true patriotism," which is offered by the FN leader.

    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a political rally for his recently launched political movement, En Marche!, or Forward!, in Paris, France, July 12, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Macron Forges Ahead After First Round of French Presidential Election

    Rachline also suggested that supporters of Melenchon, "voters who want to defend the workers," will also vote for Le Pen in the run-off. Apart from that, the FN member noted that Le Pen could also count on the supporters of Dupont-Aignan on May 7.

    "His voters will be naturally drawn toward the candidacy of Marine Le Pen," Rachline stressed.

    The French Interior Ministry's preliminary results showed that Fillon came in third with 19.94 percent of the votes, Melenchon came fourth with 19.62 percent, while Dupont-Aignan took the sixth position gathering 4.73 percent of the ballots at the election.

    On Sunday, Fillon called on his supporters to vote for Macron in the second round of the presidential election, according to media reports. Neither Melenchon nor Dupont-Aignan gave any voting instructions for the second round to their voters.

    National Front, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Francois Fillon, Marine Le Pen
