Supporters of Fillon, Melenchon May Vote for Le Pen in Run-Off - Campaign Head

PARIS (Sputnik) — At the first round of the French presidential election, which took place on Sunday, French far-right National Front (FN) party presidential hopeful received 21.43 percent of the votes, while Macron is leading with 23.86 percent, making both candidates qualify for the run-off election scheduled for May 7, according to the preliminary results of the French Interior Ministry that has recorded 97 percent of ballots as being counted.

According to Rachline, "Fillon's voters will reject Macron's plan" which is strongly connected with the ideas of globalism. Le Pen's associate expressed hope that in the second round of the election, supporters of Fillon will choose the "peaceful and true patriotism," which is offered by the FN leader.

© REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier Macron Forges Ahead After First Round of French Presidential Election

Rachline also suggested that supporters of Melenchon, "voters who want to defend the workers," will also vote for Le Pen in the run-off. Apart from that, the FN member noted that Le Pen could also count on the supporters of Dupont-Aignan on May 7.

"His voters will be naturally drawn toward the candidacy of Marine Le Pen," Rachline stressed.

The French Interior Ministry's preliminary results showed that Fillon came in third with 19.94 percent of the votes, Melenchon came fourth with 19.62 percent, while Dupont-Aignan took the sixth position gathering 4.73 percent of the ballots at the election.

On Sunday, Fillon called on his supporters to vote for Macron in the second round of the presidential election, according to media reports. Neither Melenchon nor Dupont-Aignan gave any voting instructions for the second round to their voters.