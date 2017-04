© REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho Aleppo Governor Hopes Europe to Join Russia in Anti-Terror Fight in Syria

STRASBOURG (Sputnik) — The proposal was voiced by several political group representatives following Agramunt's apology for the March 20 visit to Syria with Russian lawmakers.

Vice-President Roger Gale convened the session after a 10-minute adjournment.

Lawmakers from Russia's lower house and members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), including President Pedro Agramunt, visited Syria for meetings with local authorities on March 20.