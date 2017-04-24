French President Hollande to Back Macron in Run-Off Election - Spokesman

PARIS (Sputnik) – French incumbent President Francois Hollande will call upon the French to support independent candidate Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the presidential election, government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said Monday.

"Francois Hollande is going to speak against #LePen and certainly call for voting for #Macron," Le Foll said, as quoted by the French channel CNews Twitter.

​Le Pen has received 21.42 percent of votes, while her rival Macron is leading in the first election round with 23.86 percent, according to the preliminary results, published by the French Interior Ministry as having 97 percent of votes counted.

The second round of election voting is slated for May 7.