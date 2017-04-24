EU Not to Take Part in OSCE Probe Into Mission's Car Blast - Envoy to Ukraine

© AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Washington Calls for Inquiry Into Deadly Incident Involving OSCE Car in Ukraine

KIEV (Sputnik) — The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on Sunday launched a probe into an explosion in Pryshyb, Lugansk region that killed a US paramedic and injured two patrol members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM).

Mingareli told reporters that the EU hoped for a full investigation into the incident, but suggested that Brussels would not be a party to the investigation.

On Sunday, law enforcement officials of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) said the explosion hit the observers' car near the Pryshyb settlement in the Lugansk region and, as a result, one SMM member was killed. Later in the day, OSCE Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug confirmed the explosion, adding that the blast killed a US citizen and injured two more people from Germany and the Czech Republic.