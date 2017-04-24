EU Not to Take Part in OSCE Probe Into Mission's Car Blast - Envoy to Ukraine

Mingareli told reporters that the EU hoped for a full investigation into the incident, but suggested that Brussels would not be a party to the investigation.
On Sunday, law enforcement officials of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) said the explosion hit the observers' car near the Pryshyb settlement in the Lugansk region and, as a result, one SMM member was killed. Later in the day, OSCE Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug confirmed the explosion, adding that the blast killed a US citizen and injured two more people from Germany and the Czech Republic.
