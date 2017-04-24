Chinese President Calls for Restraint on North Korean Issues in Talks With Trump

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the tensions on the Korean peninsula in a phone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Monday and called on the parties concerned to exercise restraint to avoid escalation of the situation in the region.

"The Chinese side decisively opposes actions violating the UNSC resolutions. At the same time we hope that the parties concerned would exercise restraint to avoid escalation of the situation on the Korean Peninsula," Xi said as quoted by the China Central Television (CCTV).