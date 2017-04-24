Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Syrian, North Korean Issues

© Photo: Wikipedia / Nanking2012 Iran Signs First Agreement on Reconstruction of Arak Reactor With China

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif held a meeting focusing on the issues related to the Syrian and North Korean crises, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a Monday statement.

"The sides have exchanged their views on Syria, the situation at the Korean peninsula and other international and regional problems of mutual interest," the statement said speaking about the meeting held on Sunday ahead of the Forum of Ancient Civilizations in Greece.

The statement added that the Chinese diplomat stressed that both Beijing and Tehran should contribute to the world's peace and development.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen over the recent month in the wake of Pyongyang's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches conducted in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions. In response to the situation, Washington sent a naval group to the region. On April 14, US media reported that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea should Pyongyang decide to carry out another nuclear weapon test.

Syria has been torn by the civil war for more than six years after the so-called Arab Spring protests turned violent. The crisis has already resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths, as well as in mass destructions and made millions of people flee the country.