© REUTERS/ US NAVY Japan Sends Destroyers for Drills With US Carrier Group Amid Korea Tensions

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japan will continue to maintain a close level of relations with the United States in light of the threats posed by North Korea, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday.

Earlier in the day, Abe held a phone conversation with the US President Donald Trump. According to media reports, the two leaders agreed to take steps necessary to contain "provocative actions" of Pyongyang.

"Our country would decisively respond [to the North Korean threat], maintaining close cooperation with the United States, as well as high level of precautiousness," Abe said after the conversation with Trump, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.