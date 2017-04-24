Register
04:19 GMT +324 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Supporters celebrate as returns come in for Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during an election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 8, 2016

    Poll: Vast Majority of Trump Voters Say They’d Vote For Him Again Today

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 1610

    US President Donald Trump is approaching his 100th day in office, with the lowest approval rating of any president at that benchmark in 60 years. But poll results show those voters who put Trump in the White House stand by their choices.

    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Workplace Productivity Remains Unaffected by Trump-Related Political Talk - Poll
    According to pollsters at ABC News/Washington Post, Trump's current approval rating is 42 percent. But when you look at approval rates for specific policies, support for The Donald gets considerably higher.

    For example, 73 percent of respondents approve of Trump's campaign to create new jobs in the United States. This number includes Trump's traditional critics: Democrats, liberals and people of color.

    Just shy of half — 46 percent — of respondents say Trump's handling of the North Korean situation is "about right.". A similar ABC/Post poll also reported 51 percent support for Trump's recent missile strike on Syria.

    By contrast, Barack Obama was perceived by 53 percent of poll respondents, a majority, as being too weak and cautious on foreign policy at the 100-day mark.

    While one might suppose that Trump's poor ratings are solely a representation of poor performance, they are rather indicative of a deep division within US voters.

    For example, 96 percent of those who voted for Trump in November say it was the right thing to do, while only 2 percent regret their choice, according to a poll by Langer Research Associates produced for ABC News.

    When compared to Hillary Clinton, only 86 percent of her November supporters say they'd back her again, should they have the opportunity to do so right now. According to ABC, this means the result of another vote would be very similar to the outcome of the actual election.

    While 1 percent of Trump voters would prefer to back Clinton, 2 percent of Clinton's supporters would support Trump. Most of the Democratic candidate's lost supporters would opt for a third-party candidate, however.

    The main reason for Trump's poor rating is unusually strong partisanship, ABC summarizes. While Trump enjoys the support of the most Republicans, Obama enjoyed the support of his own party and 40% of Republicans, to boot.

    Respondents remain divided on whether Trump is keeping his campaign promises or on whether he is doing a better or worse job than expected. Half of poll respondents disapprove of Trump's decision to give relatives Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner positions in his administration.

     

    Related:

    Trump Blames 'Fake Media' for His Low Approval Rating
    Law of War? Civilian Deaths in US Strikes in Syria, Iraq Soar Under Trump
    US Democrats Seek to Remove Trump From Office Due to 'Mental Health' Issues
    Tags:
    support, rating, Poll, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok