UK Labour Leader Reaffirms His Stance on Using Nukes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Corbyn said, when asked if Labour would cancel the Trident nuclear program, that his party, if it won the upcoming general election, would have the strategic defense review.

"I've made clear my views on nuclear weapons. I've made clear that there would be no first use of it. I've made clear that any use of nuclear weapons is disaster for the whole world," Corbyn told the BBC broadcaster.

© AFP 2017/ Andy Buchanan UK Gov't Confident in Trident Amid Failed Missile Test Revelations - Defense Secretary

According to media reports, the Labour Party issued a statement a few hours after the interview aired, saying that "the decision to renew Trident has been taken and Labour supports that."

The Trident nuclear program includes four submarines armed with Trident II D-5 ballistic missiles. Last year, the House of Commons voted to build a new generation of submarines. The submarines are based at Clyde Naval Base not far from the Scottish city of Glasgow.

The UK snap election is scheduled for June 8.