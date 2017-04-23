Le Pen, Fillon Likely to Advance to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election

PARIS (Sputnik) — The poll conducted by La Libre news outlet showed that Le Pen was likely to gain 26 percent of votes, while former Prime Minister Fillon was set to secure 22 percent. Independent candidate Emmanuel Macron is reportedly on track to get 21 percent of votes.

On Sunday, polling stations opened across France at 8 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) for the first round of the presidential election. The first results are expected at around 8 p.m. local time later on Sunday, when the polls close.

The second round of the French presidential elections will be held on May 7.