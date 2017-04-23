French Left-Wing Presidential Hopeful Jean-Luc Melenchon

© REUTERS/ Jean-Paul Pelissier French Presidential Hopeful Melenchon Rise in Polls Eclipses Survey Leaders

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Melenchon was born in the Moroccan city of Tangier on August 19, 1951.

In 1962, the Melenchon family moved to France where the future presidential candidate graduated from University of Franche-Comte, in the city of Besancon, with a bachelor's degree in philosophy.

During his university years, Melenchon joined a radical left-wing movement, became a member of the National Union of Students of France, participated in the 1968 student protests.

Melenchon joined followers of Pierre Lambert, part of Trotskyism movement, and took part in union activities in Besancon.

In 1977, he broke it off with Trotskyism and joined the Socialist Party (PS). Melenchon actively supported Francois Mitterand, who served as the president of France in 1981-1995.

Melenchon has been elected to the National Council and the National Bureau of the PS. He formed the Socialist Left coalition within the party, an anti-capitalist movement.

In 2000-2002, Melenchon served as the vocational education minister in the government headed by Prime Minister Lionel Jospin and under President Jacques Chirac.

In 1986-2000 and 2004-2010, Melenchon was a senator for the department of Essonne, located south of Paris, and also worked in the department's government.

In 2008, Melenchon left the PS because of disagreements with its leadership, which he criticized for its social-liberal policies and departure from leftist ideas. He initiated the establishment of the Left Party and became one of the first people to chair it.

The Left Party is part of the Left Front electoral alliance, which also includes the French Communist Party. Melenchon is one of the co-chairs.

In 2009, Melenchon was elected to the European Parliament and is a member of the Confederal Group of the European United Left — Nordic Green Left as well as of Committee on Foreign Affairs.

In the2012 presidential elections, Melenchon had 11.1 percent of votes in the first round, which precluded him from continuing to the run-off, and supported PS candidate Francois Hollande's bid for presidency.

Melenchon's use of the latest technologies in his 2017 presidential campaign, including holograms, web radio and videogames, garnered him a lot of attention.

Melenchon is divorced. His daughter Maryline Camille was born in 1974.