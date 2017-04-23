French Independent Presidential Candidate Emmanuel Macron

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Macron was born on December 21, 1977 in Amiens to a family of doctors. Before school graduation, Macron had been sent to the elite Lycee Henri-IV secondary school in Paris.

Macron graduated from the University of Paris-Ouest Nanterre La Deense with a master’s degree in philosophy. He also obtained a master's degree in public affairs at the Paris Institute of Political Studies. In 2002-2004, Macron studied at the Ecole nationale d'administration (ENA).

Between 2004 and 2008, Macron worked as the inspector of finances in the French Ministry of Economy.

After that, Macron worked as an investment banker before becoming a managing partner at Rothschild & Cie Banque in 2011.

After leaving his bank position as partner in 2011, Macron became deputy secretary-general of the Elysee Palace until 2014.

He then held the position of the minister of the economy, industry and digital affairs from August 26, 2014 to August 30, 2016.

Macron was a member of the Socialist Party from 2006 to 2009. On April 6, 2016 he established the En Marche! movement in Amiens.

On November 16, 2016, Macron declared his candidacy for the French presidency.

In November 2016, his book entitled "Revolution" was released.

Macron is married to his former French-language teacher Brigitte Trogneux.