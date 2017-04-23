Saudi King Appoints Son as Country's Ambassador to US

© AFP 2017/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy Saudi Arabia Expresses Support for US Missile Strikes on Syrian Airfield

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud appointed his son Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as the new country's ambassador to the United States among other appointments, local media reported Sunday.

Prince Khalid replaced Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turkey bin Abdullah Al Saud at the diplomatic post and would be awarded the rank of minister, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing a royal order.

The media outlet added that the king had changed some other high-ranking officials, including the minister of culture and information and minister of civil affairs among others.

According to the agency, the king had also issued a decree establishing the National Security Center.