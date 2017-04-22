Register
    Ivanka Trump arrives to speak on the last day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio

    Soft Power: Ivanka Trump Craze Sweeps China

    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    Politics
    0 48207

    The Chinese government has recently given provisional approval to Ivanka Trump's company for three new trademarks for jewelry, spa services and ladies' bags.

    Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 27, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Charming China: How Ivanka Trump is Selling the US to the Celestial Empire
    The First Daughter's company already holds 16 fully registered trademarks in the country. And it received provisional approval for two other bag trademarks on February 20 and March 6.

    The news came on April 6, the very same day she and her husband Jared Kushner dined with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

    The presence of Ivanka and Kushner at the dinner of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping was not just an official duty.

    According to some reports there were commercial questions which were also on the table. Earlier, the company of Donald Trump's son-in-law, who is also a part-time senior adviser to the president, tried to sell a skyscraper on Fifth Avenue in New York to Chinese investors.

    The transaction cost was estimated at $400 million. However, at the end of March, the negotiations stopped.

    Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump’s popularity is soaring in China. Thousands of Chinese women are undergoing plastic surgery to look like her. Her name is used for the naming of various market products – from cosmetics and food additives to wallpaper.

    US First daughter Ivanka Trump attends a forum with Chief Executive Officers on the White House Campus April 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    The Real Reason Why China Seems to Adore Ivanka Trump as Business 'Ambassador'
    For the residents of China, Ivanka is not only a beautiful and successful business lady but also a person who has maintained an important connection with her father and respect for him.

    Many have already paid attention to the influence that Ivanka Trump has had on her father. Some openly say that it is she who plays the role of the first lady of the US and not Melania Trump.

    Sinologist Mikhail Korostikov commented to Sputnik China saying that both Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner act as special envoys of the White House in tackling delicate issues in the bilateral relationship with China's top officials.

    Although many in the US view such an intertwinement of political and business ties as inadmissible, some see Ivanka’s popularity in China as a chance for improving bilateral relations between the two countries.

    The leading analyst of the management company Horizon, Vladimir Rozhankovsky, told Sputnik that the “Chinese authorities will do anything to avoid the US from declaring China, for example, a currency manipulator and to begin evacuating American business from the country.”

