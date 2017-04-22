Belarus Protests Lithuanian Plane's Air Border Violation, Summons Envoy

MINSK (Sputnik) — Minsk expects to receive explanations over the incident, the statement specified.

"On April 22, 2017, Lithuanian Ambassador to Belarus Andrius Pulokas was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Belarus. During the meeting the head of the Lithuanian diplomatic mission was given a note in which the Belarusian side voiced its protest over the detected violation of state border of Belarus by a Lithuanian aircraft," the statement said.

The state border violation was detected on April 19. A Lithuanian aircraft entered up to 8 kilometers (4,9 miles) into the Belarusian territory before leaving it, according to the Foreign Ministry.