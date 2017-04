© REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer French Presidential Election in Danger of Attack Despite Heightened Security

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the stations opened at 8 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) in Saint Pierre and Miquelon, while the voters in Guiana, another overseas department, went to polls at 11:00 GMT.

French Polynesia will begin voting at 18:00 GMT, Reunion and Mayotte will go to polls tomorrow, like mainland France, but two hours and one hour earlier respectively.

The French will choose from 11 candidates in the first round of the election, but only top two candidates will make it to the second round on May 7, which will be held if nobody gets more than 50 percent of the votes.