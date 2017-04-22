Netanyahu Calls Putin’s Arguments on Iran's Naval Base in Syria Not Convincing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In March, Netanyahu and Putin had an official meeting in Moscow, where, among numerous other issues, the leaders have discussed the intentions of Tehran to establish a naval base in the Syrian city of Latakia.

"I said this to President Putin that it is not a good idea … I said it is not in the interest of anyone, including Russia, to have an Iranian naval base in the Mediterranean [Sea] … I did not hear a forceful argument," Netanyahu said.

However, the disagreement with Moscow over the issue of Iran’s alleged naval plans did not influence the bilateral relations in general, the Israeli Prime Minister added.

"I have to say that we have a good relationship with Russia and we have a good relationship with President Putin, but here is one point where we disagree," Netanyahu noted.

Iran has been increasing its naval presence in the recent years to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and oil tankers from pirates. In addition, the country is providing support for Yemen and Syria, both engulfed in civil war.

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said in November 2016 that Tehran may need naval bases on the coasts of Yemen and Syria "one day" as the Central Asian countries demand to have access to international waters through Iran.

In March, media reported that Tehran was close to reaching an agreement with Syrian President Bashar Assad on establishing its naval base in Latakia, however, the Iranian government later refuted the allegations.

The relations between Israel and Iran have been strained since the Iranian Revolution in the late 1970s. The ties are overshadowed by a number of issues, including Tehran's nuclear and missile programs accompanied by controversial anti-Israeli statements of high-ranking Iranian officials, such as former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

