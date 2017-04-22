Register
15:57 GMT +322 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem

    Netanyahu Calls Putin’s Arguments on Iran's Naval Base in Syria Not Convincing

    © REUTERS/ RONEN ZVULUN
    Politics
    Get short URL
    10880015

    Israel considers that Iran’s plans to set up a naval base in Syria dangerous and disadvantageous to other countries and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arguments in favor of the base are not compelling, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with the Fox News broadcaster.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In March, Netanyahu and Putin had an official meeting in Moscow, where, among numerous other issues, the leaders have discussed the intentions of Tehran to establish a naval base in the Syrian city of Latakia.

    Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, uses a diagram of a bomb to describe Iran's nuclear program while delivering his address to the 67th United Nations General Assembly meeting September 27, 2012 at the United Nations in New York.
    © AFP 2017/ Don Emmert
    Israeli PM Claims Iran Deal Allows Tehran to Develop Nukes, Proposes to 'Repeal or Replace' it

    "I said this to President Putin that it is not a good idea … I said it is not in the interest of anyone, including Russia, to have an Iranian naval base in the Mediterranean [Sea] … I did not hear a forceful argument," Netanyahu said.

    However, the disagreement with Moscow over the issue of Iran’s alleged naval plans did not influence the bilateral relations in general, the Israeli Prime Minister added.

    "I have to say that we have a good relationship with Russia and we have a good relationship with President Putin, but here is one point where we disagree," Netanyahu noted.

    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (L)
    © Photo: Press Service of the President of Syria
    Assad Not Ruling Out Trilateral Talks With Putin, Rouhani

    Iran has been increasing its naval presence in the recent years to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and oil tankers from pirates. In addition, the country is providing support for Yemen and Syria, both engulfed in civil war.

    Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said in November 2016 that Tehran may need naval bases on the coasts of Yemen and Syria "one day" as the Central Asian countries demand to have access to international waters through Iran.

    In March, media reported that Tehran was close to reaching an agreement with Syrian President Bashar Assad on establishing its naval base in Latakia, however, the Iranian government later refuted the allegations.

    The relations between Israel and Iran have been strained since the Iranian Revolution in the late 1970s. The ties are overshadowed by a number of issues, including Tehran's nuclear and missile programs accompanied by controversial anti-Israeli statements of high-ranking Iranian officials, such as former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    civil war, Benjamin Netanyahu, Mediterranean Sea, Syria, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Women From the Last Decade, People Magazine
    World's Most Beautiful Women From the Last Decade, People Magazine
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok