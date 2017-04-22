West Looking for 'Tools to Squeeze Russia-Led Coalition From Syria'

© Photo: Press Service of the President of Syria West Inflates Number of Casualties in Syria to Justify Intervention - Assad to Sputnik

Washington and its allies have repeatedly stated that a solution to the Syrian crisis is impossible if Assad stays in power, while Moscow and Tehran have said that only the Syrian people have the legitimate right decide the fate of their leadership.

"Their aim is to destabilize Syria, their aim is to change the government, to topple the government, and to bring their puppets instead, so they will do everything, for them the end justifies the means, no values, no morals at all, anything could happen," Assad said.

The Syria president also commented on the reported chemical attack in Idlib, saying that the incident was a "false flag play just to justify" the attack on a Syrian airbase.

On April 4, a chemical weapons incident in Idlib claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, as well as a number of Western states, accused the Syrian government troops of carrying out the attack, while Damascus refuted these allegations.

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Assad Not Ruling Out Russian Ground Troops' Help if Number of Terrorists in Syria Rises

In response to the Khan Sheikhoun incident the Pentagon launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers from the city of Homs. Russia condemned the attack as an act of aggression against a sovereign state.

According to Russian political analyst and expert in the Middle East Karine Gevorgyan, the West is continuing its strategy to delegitimize the Syrian government led by Assad.

"It is still unclear what happened in Idlib, and the fact that Assad was called an 'animal' [by US President Donald Trump] proves that there are attempts to delegitimize the Syrian president," Gevorgyan told Radio Sputnik.

She underscored that once Assad is delegitimized Russia’s presence in Syria will be delegitimized too.

"Apparently, there are those interested in prolonging the conflict. There is an attempt to minimize the efforts of Moscow, Tehran and Damascus and delegitimize this three-party coalition. […] They cannot simply ask Russia to withdraw, this will not happen. So, the West is trying to find tools to squeeze the Russia-led coalition from Syria," Gevorgyan concluded.

Russia has started its counterterrorist aerial campaign in Syria in September 2015 at the request of President Bashar Assad. Moscow has repeatedly said that the aim of the Russian operation is to help Damascus fight terror and prevent jihadists from Russia and neighboring states who fight in Syria from coming to Russia.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!