Register
06:51 GMT +322 April 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump gestures as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla

    Trump Certain China to Help Deal With North Korean Threat

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 12210

    Mike Pence said that Donald Trump is confident that China will help resolve the North Korean nuclear issue peacefully.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump is confident that China will help resolve the North Korean nuclear issue peacefully, US Vice President Mike Pence said at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney.

    "President Trump and I are truly grateful to you for calling on China even this week to play an even more active and constructive role in addressing the North Korean threat. Now, the President and I have, in his words, great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea and I know you share that hope. But as President Trump made clear just a few days ago, if China is unable to deal with North Korea, the United States and our allies will," Pence told Turnbull on Friday.

    According to Pence, the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group sent toward the Korean Peninsula amid continuing regional tensions this month will be in the Sea of Japan within days.

    Military parade in North Korea
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    If China Wants to Solve N Korean Problem, It Will as Beijing is Pyongyang's 'Economic Lifeline' - Trump
    Pence said during the joint Friday press conference with Turnbull that all options are on the table with regard to the Korean issue.

    "The United States is determined to bring economic and diplomatic pressure to bear, working with all of our allies, and China, to ensure that we achieve a nuclear free Korean Peninsula. Now, all options are on the table and the United States is prepared to do what’s necessary," Pence stressed.

    On April 14, media reported that Trump might order a strike against Pyongyang in case of yet another North Korean nuclear test which was expected to mark the country's founder Kim Il Sung's 105th birth anniversary the next day. The North Korean general staff responded with threats of a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

    North Korea ended up carrying out a failed ballistic missile test on the anniversary, according to South Korean reports.

    On Thursday, Trump said he promised Chinese President Xi Jinping a "much better" bilateral trade deal if China takes steps to address the North Korean threat.

    Trump has maintained that Beijing is in a unique position to pressure Pyongyang to halt its nuclear and missile activities, including through the implementation of sanctions against North Korea and by curtailing imports.

    Related:

    China May Be Preparing Military Aircraft for Potential Conflict With North Korea
    China Conducts Live-Fire Drills Near North Korean Coast (VIDEO)
    Why China's Economy is Likely to Benefit From Korean Standoff
    Tags:
    Malcolm Turnbull, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok