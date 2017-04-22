US Open to Collaborate With Russia on Cybercrime Investigation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is willing to cooperate with Russia in investigations of international cybercrimes, US Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Trevor McFadden said in press conference.

"Our doors are always open to talk with Russia law enforcement, and, of course, on the diplomatic levels, we are in close communication," McFadden told reporters on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a US judge in the District Court of Washington sentenced Russian citizen Roman Seleznev to 27 years in prison for cyber theft.

McFadden explained that the US Justice Department is currently working with numerous countries and open to collaboration with new partners.

US Attorney for the Western District of Washington Annette Hayes added the United States has an ongoing interest in direct communication with Russian law enforcement with respect to cybercrime cases.