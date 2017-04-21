Register
    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow

    Moscow Ready to Fully Resume Multilateral Cooperation With EU - Foreign Ministry

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Politics
    Moscow is ready to resume cooperation with the European Union in different spheres and to overcome existing challenges, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

    A view on Yalta from Mount Ai-Petri in Crimea.
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Malgavko
    'We Want Russia to Be Equal Partner in European Economic Integration' - Italian MP
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The EU-Russian relations are "experiencing a difficult period," with anti-Russian sentiments being actively fueled in Europe together with the accusations of Russia's alleged attempts to influence the elections in some EU member states and weaken the bloc, the ministry specified. Despite the current state of relations, cooperation between Brussels and Moscow on a range of issues has been reportedly resumed.

    "We are ready for a full-scale resumption and active maintenance of the cooperation channels with the European Union in different spheres… We believe that there is a necessity to overcome the existing controversies. We are interested in the sustained, predictable and independent European Union, which remains our key trade and economic partner," the statement, issued on the occasion of the upcoming visit to Russia of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, said.

    Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. The European Union, together with the United States, introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia has denied the accusations and introduced countermeasures against the countries that targeted it with the sanctions.

    Mogherini is scheduled to visit Russia on April 24 for consultations with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss conflicts in Syria, Libya and eastern Ukraine, as well as EU-Russia ties.

