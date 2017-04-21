North Korea Ready for 'All-Out War' if US Starts it - Embassy in Russia

"If they [the US] commit a reckless provocation, the Korean Revolutionary Forces will deal a devastating blow and respond with an all-out war to an all-out war, respond to a nuclear war with a nuclear strike," an attache of the North Korean Embassy Moscow said.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen in the wake of Pyongyang's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches conducted in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

North Korea reportedly carried out the most recent missile test early on Sunday. However, the launch was unsuccessful, according to South Korean defense officials. The North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the alleged missile launch had not been announced officially, though it's Pyongyang's "sovereign right" to conduct such tests.

Earlier, North Korea warned it is ready to launch a "preemptive strike" in case of any US' "provocation." Pyongyang said it may target US military bases in Japan, South Korea and the US itself if feels threatened.