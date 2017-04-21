Turkish Opposition to Appeal YSK Decision to Accept Unsealed Votes in Referendum

ANKARA (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the YSK rejected the CHP's appeal against the result of Sunday's vote but the party's deputy chair responsible for foreign relations, Ozturk Yilmaz, told Sputnik on Thursday that the CHP would continue to seek the annulment of the referendum results.

"Today we are filing an appeal to the Council of State to demand the cancellation of the YSK decision to accept unsealed ballot papers," Tezcan said as quoted in a statement.

Commenting on the CHP's decision to appeal the referendum, Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters in Ankara on Friday that the YSK's decision was final and there were "no legal ways to change it."

The referendum on constitutional amendments that would expand the president's powers was held in Turkey last Sunday, and received 51.4 percent support from voters. The newly bestowed presidential powers will allow the Turkish president to take up position as the head of the political party he represents and to stay in office for two more terms.