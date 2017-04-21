Register
18:44 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The guided missile cruiser Varyag of the Russian Pacific Fleet

    How Russian Fleet Copes With US-NATO Military Challenge in Asia-Pacific

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    2795111

    While the US Navy continues to beef up its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian Pacific Fleet is by no means sitting on its hands, Russian military expert Viktor Murakhovsky told RIA Novosti, unveiling how the Russian Navy may respond to the assertive US military strategy in the region.

    Pacific Fleet holds rehearsal for naval parade and staged show to mark Russian Navy Day
    © Sputnik/ Vitaly Ankov
    111 Years of Naval Glory: Landmarks of Russian Submarine Fleet
    Exactly 85 years ago today, on April 21, 1932, the Soviet Pacific Fleet was established; today the Russian fleet that eventually succeeded it is preparing for new military challenges and flexing its muscles.

    Although the Russian Navy in the Pacific still has many problems to solve, it enjoys significant advantages over any potential adversary in the region.

    Interestingly, since the beginning of 2017, the Russian Pacific has caught up with the Northern and Black Sea Fleets in terms of the number of references to it in the media.

    Nearly every day the Russian Defense Ministry reports about either regular naval drills or exercises at dawn in the Far East. The crews of submarines and warships conduct live-fire exercises, naval aircraft intercept air targets, coastal defense forces test new missile systems, and Russian marines storm the positions of hypothetical enemies.

    These exercises are being held amid a sharp increase in the presence of the US Navy in the Asia-Pacific region, where the American Navy has been conducting regular naval drills alongside their Japanese and South Korean allies.

    The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Pacific Ocean January 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy
    Empty Threats: Why Trump's Vow to Strike North Korea Was a Bluff
    To complicate matters further, in early April the American destroyers USS Porter (DDG-78) and USS Ross (DDG-71) launched a massive missile strike against Syria from the Eastern Mediterranean. Following the attack, the White House signaled that a strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson was sailing to the Sea of Japan to deter North Korea.

    Although the Pentagon later clarified that the USS Carl Vinson and the three other warships were, in fact, heading elsewhere, Washington's assertive stance has prompted serious concerns among Russian military experts.

    They believe that under the smokescreen of naval drills and deterrence operations in the Asia-Pacific region, the Pentagon could have been quietly exploring the capabilities of the Russian Pacific Fleet in order to either limit or undermine its ability to work outside Russian territorial waters.

    "The strike force of the Russian Pacific Fleet [is comprised of] underwater strategic missile cruisers, which remain an important part of [Russia's] nuclear tread," Russian military expert and journalist Viktor Murakhovsky told RIA Novosti.

    Russian Pacific Fleet submarines during Navy Day celebrations in Vladivostok
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Russian Pacific Fleet submarines during Navy Day celebrations in Vladivostok

    Mike Pence South Korea
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    US to Enhance Military Presence in Asia Pacific - Vice President Pence
    "The group includes three 667BDR Kalmar (Squid) Delta-III class submarines and two new Project 955 Borei [nuclear-powered ballistic missile] submarines. They are part of the 25th Submarine Division. The main task of the Russian Pacific Fleet is to allow submarines cruisers to enter the areas of combat deployment, when necessary. To accomplish this task, the Pacific Fleet should maintain dominance in the Okhotsk Sea area… However, the Americans are well aware of the challenge posed by these five nuclear-powered cruisers and they will try to counter it," Murakhovsky said.

    The expert emphasized that one of the most burning issues is the modernization of the fleet. Although a complete renovation of the Pacific Fleet is likely to take decades, the process is already underway.

    This year the Pacific Sovershennyy ("Perfect") corvette (Project 20380) is due to enter service while another three ships from this class are currently being built at Russia's Amur Shipyard and Northern Shipyard. Furthermore, a multi-purpose frigate (Project 22350), the Admiral Isakov, is expected to leave its berth by 2020. This powerful assault ship will be armed with 3M-54 Kalibr (NATO codename SS-N-27 Sizzler) cruise missiles.

    Amur Shipyards workers and the vessel's crew during the floating out of The Sovershenny corvette built for Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet.
    © Sputnik/ Ildus Gilyazutdinov
    Amur Shipyards workers and the vessel's crew during the floating out of The Sovershenny corvette built for Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet.

    In addition, the Russian Pacific Fleet will also receive six Kilo-class diesel-electric submarines Varshavyanka (Project 636.3).

    Murakhovsky remarked that it is still unclear whether Russia's largest missile cruiser, the Admiral Lazarev, will join the Pacific Fleet anytime soon. Currently laid up and in reserve status, the battleship is likely to dramatically strengthen the Pacific Fleet after modernization.

    But that is not all: according to Murakhovsky, geography is the main and most effective ally of the Pacific Fleet in the region.

    The expert called attention to the fact that Vladivostok and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the two main Russian naval bases, are located far from each other. Murakhovsky sees it as a great advantage: from the two flanks, the fleet together with the naval aircraft maintain control over the strategically important Sea of Okhotsk.

    Aerial port bow view of the Soviet KIROV class nuclear-powered guided missile cruiser FRUNZE underway.
    © Photo: Public Domain
    Aerial port bow view of the Soviet KIROV class nuclear-powered guided missile cruiser FRUNZE underway.

    At the same time, control over the Kuril Islands allows Russian warships and submarines to go out into the ocean and to prevent the penetration of hypothetical adversaries into Russia's territorial waters.

    "Our second advantage is coastal defense forces," Murakhovsky said, "Two divisions are being formed in the Far East, with one based on the Kuriles, and the other — in the area of Kamchatka and Chukotka. In the event of any conflict, they will strike enemy ships from well-fortified land positions. Now, these tasks are performed by the 520th and the 72nd separate coastal missile and artillery brigades."

    Moreover, the "Redoubt" coastal anti-ship missile systems, which have a striking range of 460 kilometers (285.8 miles), will be replaced with modern "Bal" and "Bastion" systems, equipped with Kh-35 and Onyx anti-ship missiles, respectively, within the program aimed at boosting the coastal defense.

    Bastion coastal defense missile system
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Bastion coastal defense missile system

    Speaking to RIA Novosti, Murakhovsky emphasizes yet another important development in the region: the Russian armed forces are building a new logistics hub in the Kuriles.

    "This will significantly increase the time for patrolling our water area by the Pacific Fleet," the Russian military expert explained, "Previously they had to return for refueling and replenishing their reserves, either to Sakhalin or Vladivostok. In addition, new airfields for [Russian] combat aircraft are being built on the [Kuril] Islands with modern air defense systems, such as the S-400, which is being deployed in the region."

    Last but not the least are the regular naval drills, according to the military expert.

    "The Pacific fleet remains effective mainly because it constantly conducts military exercises," Murakhovsky highlighted, "The level of training of our [Russian] sailors has surpassed Soviet indicators in a number of parameters."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Naval Group of Russia's Pacific Fleet Makes Port Call in Philippines' Manila
    Russia's Pacific Fleet Flagship Sets Sail: Where's It Going, What's it Doing?
    Russian Pacific Fleet Ships Hold Air Defense Drills
    Russian Pacific Fleet Strike Group Finds, Tracks & Destroys 'Black Hole'
    Russian Pacific Fleet Holds Anti-Submarine Drills in Sea of Japan
    Tags:
    US foreign policy, Kalibr, Bal, USS Carl Vinson, Corvette Sovershenny, USS Ross (DDG 71), K-300 Bastion-P, S-400, Russian Pacific Fleet, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Asia-Pacific, Far East, Syria, United States, Russia, Sea of Japan, Sea of Okhotsk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok