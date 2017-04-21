Russian UNSC Veto Allowed for Prevention of Syria's Dismemberment - Syrian Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia used its veto against the UN Security Council resolutions on Syria eight times. The last use was on April 12, when Moscow vetoed a draft resolution, submitted by the United Kingdom, France, and the United States, which condemned the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province. When explaining its decision, Russia pointed out that the draft implicated the Syrian authorities as the party to blame for the incident, despite the fact that no proper investigation had been conducted.

© AP Photo/ Frank Franklin II West 'Forced' Russia to Veto UN Security Council's Syria Resolution - Moscow

"Russia's repeated use of the veto power did not allow the owners of the dismemberment project to divide the Syrian state and prevented the use of the UN Security Council as a platform for interference in the affairs of sovereign states," Haddad said speaking at Russia's Upper House.

The ambassador stressed that Damascus would not agree with the division of Syria in any form.

"Since the very beginning of the crisis in 2011, the most important goal of the imposed terrorist war was the division of Syria into several states. We have been fighting for six years already, and we would never be ready to agree with the division of our country, or with the creation of the so-called local councils or other forms of the country's division," Haddad said.

He added that all the UN Security Council resolutions were focused on the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity.