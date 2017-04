DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Trilateral talks between the heads of state of Russia, Iran and Syria are not ruled out in the future, Assad told Sputnik.

"It’s not about which level, because whoever talks, any official, represents the whole government, the whole state. Maybe if there is a necessity in the future to do it, of course it’s a good idea," Assad said.

He clarified however that "for us in Syria, now the priority is to reach the objective."

Earlier in April, the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Syria held talks in Moscow.