Macron Urges French Voters Not to 'Give In to Fear' After Paris Shooting

PARIS (Sputnik) — He was speaking in the wake of a deadly gun attack by a known Islamic radical on a police bus in central Paris on Thursday, just three days before the French cast their ballots in the first round of the presidential election.

"The president’s main job… is to protect the French. I am ready for it," Macron said. "This Sunday you will be choosing your future. Don’t give in to fear, divisions and intimidation."

© AP Photo/ Thibault Camus Paris Police Shooting Was a 'Terrorist Attack of a Different Kind'

In a speech on his campaign website, the centrist guaranteed "vigorous action" against Islamist radicalization in France and promised to stand by the country's allies in the fight against Islamists in Syria and Iraq, who he said were masterminding attacks in Europe from abroad.

Daesh terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Paris attack. Police are now checking for any possible accomplices that the shooter could have had, according to Paris prosecutor Molins.

The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for this Sunday, while the run-off is set for May 7. Macron currently leads ahead the first round of the French presidential election.