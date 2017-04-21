If China Wants to Solve N Korean Problem, It Will - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump has maintained that Beijing is in a unique position to pressure Pyongyang, including through the implementation of sanctions and by curtailing imports.

"China is very much the economic lifeline to North Korea, so while nothing is easy, if they want to solve the North Korean problem, they will," Trump tweeted.

On Thursday, Trump said he promised Chinese President Xi Jinping a "much better" bilateral trade deal if China takes steps to address the North Korean nuclear threat.

Earlier, Trump said that he no longer wanted to call China a "currency manipulator" and Washington needs Beijing's help in solving the North Korean issue.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen in the wake of Pyongyang's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches conducted in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

North Korea reportedly carried out the most recent missile test early on Sunday. However, the launch was unsuccessful, according to South Korean defense officials. The North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the alleged missile launch had not been announced officially, though it's Pyongyang's "sovereign right" to conduct such tests.