Register
15:42 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

    US Missile Attack in Syria Shows Lack of US Interest in Keeping Promises - Assad

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (188)
    113020

    US President Donald Trump was initially "promising" until he attacked a Syrian military airfield this month, demonstrating that Washington is not committed to promises, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik.

    Syrians display national flags and banners with photos of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a pro-government event in Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Syrian Foreign Ministry Responds to Trump Calling Assad 'Animal'
    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — During his election campaign and after winning the election, Trump criticized the Barack Obama administration Syria policy, saying that the fight against terrorism, not removing Assad should be the priority of Washington.

    However, on April 7, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib, which Washington blames on the Syrian government. Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.

    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Assad Explains Why Syrian Air Defense Did Not Down US Cruise Missiles
    "We tried to see anything positive, we said that what this president, Trump, what he said, we said 'promising,' I described it as promising, a few months ago," Assad said.

    He noted that the April 7 US Tomahawk missile strike on the Sha'irat air base in Idlib province proves that "they say something and they do something different."

    "But actually, it's not about what they promise, because we all know that the American officials say something and do something different, they're never committed to their promises or their words," Assad asserted.

    Assad told Sputnik that Damascus would be ready to cooperate with US President Donald Trump, if the United States changed its policy toward Syria.

    "So, in politics you don't say "I wouldn't do this." Whenever there is a window of hope that this state or this regime can change its attitude toward respecting your sovereignty, toward more preventing of any blood-letting in your country, you have to cooperate. It's not a personal relation, it's not hate and love; it's the interest of your own people. So, I cannot say this escalation has changed anything, because this escalation is the real expression of the reality of the American regime that's been there for decades, it's not new for the United States to do such a thing, but you need to deal with the United States as a great country, at least to make it refrain from any harmful effects. Generally, I'm not talking only about Syria. When they change their behavior, we are ready, we don't have a problem," Assad said.

    There are currently no channels of cooperation between Damascus and the US administration, he said.

    "Not really, we don't have any channel now between Syria and the United States regime or administration, we don't have," Assad said.

    A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack.
    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    New Provocations Similar to Alleged Idlib Chemical Attack Possible in Syria - Assad
    He, however, stressed that "you need to deal with the United States as a great country, at least to make it refrain from any harmful effects. Generally, I'm not talking only about Syria. When they change their behavior, we are ready, we don't have a problem."

    On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government for the alleged chemical weapons attack in Khan Sheikhoun. Damascus denied any involvement in the Idlib incident, while the Syrian army said it did not possess chemical weapons as they were destroyed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Western powers condemned Damascus, while Russia insisted on a proper investigation and said the incident was likely the result of an airstrike on a militant weapons cache rather than a deliberate attack.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (188)

    Related:

    Syrian Foreign Ministry Responds to Trump Calling Assad 'Animal'
    Trump: 'If Russia Didn't Back Assad the Animal, You Wouldn't Have Problem'
    US Missile Strike in Syria Marks 'U-Turn in Trump's Policy Towards Assad'
    Trump Says Idlib Chemical Attack Won't Be Tolerated, Attitude to Assad Changed
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Bashar al-Assad, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Sad Trump Poll Cartoon
    Less Popular than United, Hitler, Bee Stings, Tooth Decay...
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok