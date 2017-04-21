No Kremlin Comment on Assad's Words About Russia-Syria Air Defense Systems Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kremlin does not comment on the words of Syrian President Bashar Assad that Syria and Russia are holding talks on new arms deliveries, including air defense systems, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Assad said in an interview with Sputnik on Friday that Russia and Syria are in talks over additional next-generation air defense system deliveries, adding that this was "part of the daily relation between the two institutions in the Ministry of Defense in Russia and Syria."

"I do not comment on it at all," Peskov told reporters.

Syrian president Bashar Assad said earlier on Friday that Russia and Syria were holding talks on the supplies of additional air defense systems to the war-torn country.

The Syrian government forces currently possess Soviet-made S-200 surface-to-air missile systems, also known as SA-5. The Soviet air defense complex is aimed to defend large spaces from potential enemy's bombers and other strategic aircraft.

In an interview with Sputnik Assad said that over 50 percent of Syrian air defense systems had been destroyed by terrorists.