14:11 GMT +321 April 2017
    Russian servicemen attach a Kh-25 high-precision missile to a Su-24 aircraft at the Khmeimim airbase in Syria

    Russia Does Not Treat Syrian Conflict as 'Commercial War' - Assad to Sputnik

    Russia does not treat the Syrian conflict as a "commercial war," Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik in an interview.

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Russia is participating in the Syrian conflict in order to protect the citizens living in the two countries, and does not consider the crisis as a "commercial war," Assad told Sputnik.

    "In this situation, I mean our war, Russia looks at this war as more than Syrian war, and more than Syrian-Russian war. I think it's the war of every country that wants to protect its citizens from the terrorists. So, when Russia supports our army, it not only protects the Syrian citizens, it also protects the Russian citizens, and I think the European and others. So, for them they don't look at it as commercial war like the Americans," Assad said.

    People walk past a billboard depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Saadallah al-Jabri Square, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria December 17, 2016
    Assad Thanks Putin for Russia's Efforts to Liberate Aleppo
    He added that Russia's policy vastly differs from that of the United States, which he says launches wars taking into account the number of potential jobs that could be created as a result of the conflict.

    Russia has started its anti-terrorist aerial campaign in Syria in September 2015 at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Moscow has repeatedly said that the aim of the Russian operation is to help Damascus fight terror and prevent jihadists from Russia and neighboring states who fight in Syria from coming to Russia.

