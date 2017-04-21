Russia's Participation in Anti-Terror War in Syria Encouraging - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has been supporting Damascus in the fight against terrorists since the beginning of the military crisis in Syria in 2011.

"Russia's direct participation in the war against terrorism has with reason confirmed that it is possible to destroy terrorism, but for this, it is necessary to unite everybody's efforts, this has not happened yet, despite the fact that the danger of terrorism threatens everyone without exception," Haddad said.

Russia also carries out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, where people are suffering from the consequences of ongoing fighting between government forces and terrorists, such as the Daesh terrorist group, banned in Russia and a range of other countries.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!