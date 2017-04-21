Kremlin Refuses to Comment on Russian Troops Reinforcing Along N Korean Border

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, UK media reported about a movement of Russian troops toward the country's 24-mile border with North Korea, assuming that the move was made against the backdrop of potential military actions of the United States against Pyongyang and the subsequent wave of refugees. The reports claimed that Russia's actions followed the similar move of Beijing that had deployed some 150,000 troops to the Chinese-North Korean borders.

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov Japan Concerned Over Plans to Launch Ferry Service Between Russia, N Korea

"The issues of troop deployment inside the country do not belong to the public category," Peskov said in response to UK media reports that Russia is reinforcing its border with North Korea.

The tensions around the Korean Peninsula escalated in recent months against the backdrop of North Korean nuclear and missile tests in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

In response to the tensions, Washington has sent a naval group led by the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier to North Korea. On April 14, media reported that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against Pyongyang in a case of yet another North Korea's nuclear test.