France Should Limit Ties With Saudis, Qatar Over Fundamentalism Support - Le Pen

PARIS (Sputnik) — With France having received 85,244 asylum applications in 2016, migration is one of the hottest issues ahead of the election and Le Pen is proposing to limit the number of migrants entering France to 10,000 per year.

© REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler Le Pen Reveals When She Will Hold 'Frexit' Referendum if Elected

The far-right politician's presidential program also includes the restoration of national borders, exit from the Schengen zone, re-establishment of customs offices, denial of French citizenship to the undocumented immigrants and simplification of their deportation.

"We call for applying some restrictions in the field of economic and diplomatic exchanges with countries, which openly or bluntly support Islamic fundamentalism (Qatar, Saudi Arabia) and we call for the reinforcement of the states, which fight against radicalization (Egypt, Jordan…)," David Rachline said.

© AFP 2017/ JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK Macron Leading in French Polls Ahead of Sunday First Election Round

He stressed that Le Pen has repeatedly called for closing the Union of Islamic Organizations of France (UOIF) for promoting ideas of the radical Islamist movement of the Muslim Brotherhood in France. She also promised to shut down all Salafist mosques preaching against French values in the country and to expel all foreigners suspected of terrorist ties.

According to Le Pen, these measures should be accompanied by a strict policy aimed at "fighting communalism by introducing new rules and regulations in immigration law and effective control over illegal migration."

"Marine Le Pen promises to fulfill the following pledges if she wins the elections: to reinforce the republican order on all French territories, with strengthening the police and gendarmerie forces, to increase financial and legislative support for presumption of legitimate defense and, of course, to put an end to the laxity, which has been undermining our country for decades," Rachline added.

The polls show Le Pen running neck-and-neck with her rival, independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, the two of them likely to get the most votes in the first round scheduled for Sunday. Le Pen is projected to lose to Macron, if they face each other in the run-off on May 7.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!