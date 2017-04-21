Register
11:08 GMT +321 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader, delivers a statement on U.S. election results at the party headquarters in Nanterre, France, November 9, 2016

    France Should Limit Ties With Saudis, Qatar Over Fundamentalism Support - Le Pen

    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Politics
    Get short URL
    111370

    France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen believes Paris should limit diplomatic contacts and economic engagements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar because of their alleged financing of fundamentalist teachings, a campaign manager for the candidate told Sputnik.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — With France having received 85,244 asylum applications in 2016, migration is one of the hottest issues ahead of the election and Le Pen is proposing to limit the number of migrants entering France to 10,000 per year.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, February 3, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler
    Le Pen Reveals When She Will Hold 'Frexit' Referendum if Elected

    The far-right politician's presidential program also includes the restoration of national borders, exit from the Schengen zone, re-establishment of customs offices, denial of French citizenship to the undocumented immigrants and simplification of their deportation.

    "We call for applying some restrictions in the field of economic and diplomatic exchanges with countries, which openly or bluntly support Islamic fundamentalism (Qatar, Saudi Arabia) and we call for the reinforcement of the states, which fight against radicalization (Egypt, Jordan…)," David Rachline said.

    Former French Economy Minister, founder and president of the political movement En Marche ! and candidate for the France's 2017 presidential elections Emmanuel Macron speaks during a public meeting at the Palais des Sports in Lyon, on February 4, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK
    Macron Leading in French Polls Ahead of Sunday First Election Round

    He stressed that Le Pen has repeatedly called for closing the Union of Islamic Organizations of France (UOIF) for promoting ideas of the radical Islamist movement of the Muslim Brotherhood in France. She also promised to shut down all Salafist mosques preaching against French values in the country and to expel all foreigners suspected of terrorist ties.

    According to Le Pen, these measures should be accompanied by a strict policy aimed at "fighting communalism by introducing new rules and regulations in immigration law and effective control over illegal migration."

    "Marine Le Pen promises to fulfill the following pledges if she wins the elections: to reinforce the republican order on all French territories, with strengthening the police and gendarmerie forces, to increase financial and legislative support for presumption of legitimate defense and, of course, to put an end to the laxity, which has been undermining our country for decades," Rachline added.

    The polls show Le Pen running neck-and-neck with her rival, independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, the two of them likely to get the most votes in the first round scheduled for Sunday. Le Pen is projected to lose to Macron, if they face each other in the run-off on May 7.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    religious fundamentalism, Marine Le Pen, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    Sad Trump Poll Cartoon
    Less Popular than United, Hitler, Bee Stings, Tooth Decay...
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok