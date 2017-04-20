Trump Claims Iran Not Living Up to Spirit of Nuclear Agreement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Iran is not complying with the nuclear agreement, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and will soon receive a response from the United States, US President Donald Trump said in a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday.

"They [Iran] are not living up to the spirit of the agreement, we are analyzing it very, very carefully and we will have something to say about it in not too distant future," Trump stated.

Trump reiterated his belief that the Iran nuclear deal has been ineffective and, therefore, must be revised.

On Wednesday, the White House announced that Trump had ordered a 90-day interagency review of the JCPOA that would evaluate Iran's compliance with the deal.

Later in the day, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stressed in a press conference that the JCPOA failed to achieve the objective of non-nuclear Iran.

A large part of the international economic sanctions connected to Iran's activities in the nuclear field have been lifted in January 2016 after the JCPOA came into force.

The agreement between Iran and the P5+1 countries — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany — is aimed at preventing nuclear weapons development by Tehran.