Ex-Military Leaders Urge Trump to Maintain Normalized Relations With Cuba

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Trump administration needs to continue normalized relations with Cuba that have started under former President Barack Obama, retired military leaders wrote in a letter to Trump's National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster on Thursday.

"The continued normalization of relations with Cuba is important to the national security of the United States and to the stability of relationships in the Western Hemisphere," the letter stated.

The letter noted 22 agreements were signed between the United States and Cuba in the past two years, involving the coordination of military and other agencies, and that work should be expanded.

"Completing the reopening of diplomatic relations with Cuba will provide long-term national security benefits to the United States… [to] finally secure our 'Third Border,' the release added.

The letter cautioned that if the United States does not work with Cuba economically and politically, but China, Russia or other countries that have different interests may step in.