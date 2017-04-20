Register
21:30 GMT +320 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Fake news

    And the Winner Is…? Reuters in Contention for Year's Best #RussiaDidIt Story

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Politics
    Get short URL
    The Russians Did It
    0 15610

    The "exclusive" report by Reuters on the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISS) alleged role in the US presidential election is laughable, political scientist Alexander Gusev told Radio Sputnik. Margarita Simonyan, the Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik and the RT broadcaster, suggested awarding Reuters the Oscar for "the best script."

    People cast their ballots for the 2016 general elections at a crowded polling station as early voting begins in North Carolina, in Carrboro, North Carolina, U.S., October 20, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Drake
    Claims Russia's Strategic Studies Institute Meddled in US Elections 'Baseless'
    On Wednesday the Reuters news service claimed that the Moscow-based Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISS) "developed a plan to swing the 2016 US presidential election to Donald Trump and undermine voters' faith in the American electoral system," citing three current and four former US officials anonymously.

    The media outlet stated that RISS circulated two "confidential documents" ahead of the vote: the first allegedly recommended that the Kremlin initiate a propaganda campaign on social media and that Russia's state-run media persuade US citizens to vote for a candidate less critical to Russia than former US President Barack Obama.

    According to Reuters, RT, Sputnik, and other media should have been allegedly working to improve Trump's image.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Russian political scientist Dr. Alexander Gusev called the allegations ludicrous.

    "It sounds laughable that a small institution [RISS] could influence the outcome of the elections in the US," Gusev stressed.

    Russian Institute for Strategic Studies
    © Photo: Russian Institute for Strategic Studies
    Russian Strategic Studies Institute Rejects US Election Meddling Claims
    The political scientist noted that currently, a full-throttle campaign is on-going in the US aimed at depicting Russia as the "number one threat."

    "The head of the Pentagon, James Mattis, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were almost foaming at the mouth when arguing in the US Congress that Russia is an "evil empire", as President of the United States Ronald Reagan said in the 1980s," he said.

    "They alluded to cyber-attacks, which were allegedly committed by Russian hackers to break into the servers of the Pentagon, the State Department and so on. All these [allegations] are sheer disinformation which has one goal: to exert an influence on ordinary Americans," Gusev told Radio Sputnik.

    What the Russian scholars are being accused of is impossible even in theory, the political scientist stressed.

    "In no way could research scholars influence the outcome of [the presidential] elections of the largest global power," Gusev said.

    "This could not be possible even in theory. Yes, we closely monitor what is happening in the US. But to influence these processes is incredibly difficult — I tell you that as a political strategist who has been engaged in election campaigns for the last 30 years. And it is simply impossible for such a small organization as RISS [to influence the outcome of the US elections]," the Russian political scientist explained.

    Russian Institute for Strategic Studies
    © Photo: Russian Institute for Strategic Studies
    Russian Institute for Strategic Studies

    Commenting on the issue, Margarita Simonyan, the Editor-in-Chief of the Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster, suggested giving Reuters the Oscar for the "best script."

    "Western journalism has hit a new low: Reuters writes that it knows seven guys who swear blind that they saw a secret Russian report with their own eyes, even two reports. Give Reuters the Oscar for the best script, they deserve it," Simonyan said.

    Mikhail Fradkov, Director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISS) earlier refuted the accusations made against the think tank.

    "It looks like those behind the publication in their conspiratorial minds substituted reality with their own fantasies in order to attract public opinion to the issue of Russia's 'participation' in the US pre-election campaign, which is leaving the public spotlight. The attempt to involve RISS as an accomplice is pure failure," Fradkov said in an official statement published on the think tank's website.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Fake News: Moscow Refutes Reports of Knowing Idlib Chemical Incident Was Coming
    RT Editor-In-Chief Comments on Foreign Media Helping Google Fight Fake News
    Why Isn't "Idlib Chemical Attack" Fake News? Google Fact-Checking May Serve MSM
    Facebook Reveals Fake News Spotting Tips, Launches AI Notifier
    Facebook Plans to Pay Fact-Checkers for Detecting Fake News
    Tags:
    fake news, anti-Russian bias, US foreign policy, anti-Russian propaganda, anti-Russian sanctions, Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISS), James Mattis, Rex Tillerson, Margarita Simonyan, Donald Trump, Mikhail Fradkov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    Nuclear Volleyball
    Nuclear Volleyball
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok