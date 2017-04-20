Register
06:11 GMT +320 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of St. Basil cathedral in central Moscow

    Western Investors Show No Hostility Toward Russia - Senior Russian Lawmaker

    © AFP 2017/ ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    Politics
    Get short URL
    18910

    Senior member of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament said that French investors harbor no hostility with respect to Russia.

    Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Michael Fallon.
    © REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth
    UK Rules Out Return to Usual Business With Russia at Current Moment – Defense Secretary
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French investors harbor no hostility with respect to Russia, senior member of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, Alexei Pushkov said.

    "Spoke before major investors and financiers in Paris. There is no hostility towards Russia among them, it’s among the media and atlantist politicians," Pushkov wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

    Last month, Russia's central bank improved its GDP growth forecast for 2017 from 0.5-1 percent to 1-1.5 percent due to a higher than expected pace of economic recovery. The inflation rate is currently at around 4.3 percent.

    US investment fund manager Kyle Shostak told Sputnik at the end of March that the stagnation period in the Russian economy was over and it was the right time to invest in the country’s market.

    A Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) Global Fund Manager Survey revealed this week that investors were moving away from the US stock market. Allocations to US equities went down to a record 20 percent underweight in April, compared to last month’s one percent overweight. According to BAML, investors are now shifting toward eurozone and emerging market stocks.

    Russia faced an economic downturn in 2014 because of the global slump in oil prices and economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by Western countries in connection with Crimea’s reunification with Russia, as well as Moscow’s alleged involvement in the conflict situation in Ukraine’s southeast, something that Russia has repeatedly denied.

    Related:

    Foreign Investors Praise for Russian Business Environment Grows by 17% in 1 Year
    Russian Business Confidence Rises to Highest Level Since 2013 - Survey
    Helicopter Carrying Russian, Turkish Business Executives Crashes in Istanbul
    Russia Creates 'Special Business Force' for Work in China
    Tags:
    Alexei Pushkov, France, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    The Not So Great Armada
    The Not So Great Armada
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok