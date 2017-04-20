Western Investors Show No Hostility Toward Russia - Senior Russian Lawmaker

© REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth UK Rules Out Return to Usual Business With Russia at Current Moment – Defense Secretary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French investors harbor no hostility with respect to Russia, senior member of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, Alexei Pushkov said.

"Spoke before major investors and financiers in Paris. There is no hostility towards Russia among them, it’s among the media and atlantist politicians," Pushkov wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

Last month, Russia's central bank improved its GDP growth forecast for 2017 from 0.5-1 percent to 1-1.5 percent due to a higher than expected pace of economic recovery. The inflation rate is currently at around 4.3 percent.

US investment fund manager Kyle Shostak told Sputnik at the end of March that the stagnation period in the Russian economy was over and it was the right time to invest in the country’s market.

A Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) Global Fund Manager Survey revealed this week that investors were moving away from the US stock market. Allocations to US equities went down to a record 20 percent underweight in April, compared to last month’s one percent overweight. According to BAML, investors are now shifting toward eurozone and emerging market stocks.

Russia faced an economic downturn in 2014 because of the global slump in oil prices and economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by Western countries in connection with Crimea’s reunification with Russia, as well as Moscow’s alleged involvement in the conflict situation in Ukraine’s southeast, something that Russia has repeatedly denied.