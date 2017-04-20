Moscow Hopes Russia-US Group to Boost Ties Without Unnecessary Rhetoric

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia hopes that the Russian-US group on normalization of bilateral relations will work without employing "unnecessary rhetoric" and will rather focus on specific tasks, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

On April 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that he had agreed with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to allocate special representatives from the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries, who would analyze the differences between Moscow and Washington.

"A certain compact mechanism will be created… It is expected that it will work without unnecessary rhetoric and without looking to the past, although it's not always possible, that its participants will focus on specific tasks," Ryabkov told the Russian Kommersant newspaper.

He suggested that the group would elaborate policy proposals for the leaders of both countries to settle the problems that accumulated under the previous US administration.

On April 13, Ryabkov told Sputnik that the group might start working within the next two or three months.