Tillerson: Iran Nuclear Agreement Fails to Achieve Objectives

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) does not achieve its goal of keeping Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters on Wednesday.
"The JCPOA fails to achieve the objective of non-nuclear Iran," Tillerson stated. "It only delays their goal of becoming a nuclear state."
Tillerson added that the JCPOA ignored all other serious threats from Iran.
Earlier on Wednesday, the White House announced President Donald Trump had ordered a 90-day interagency review of the JCPOA that will evaluate Iran's compliance with the deal.
Iran and the P5+1 group of states — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany — signed the JCPOA agreement, ensuring the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program in return for the gradual lifting of sanctions.
The agreement came into force on January 16, 2016, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) submitted a report confirming the readiness of Iran's authorities to implement the program to reduce the country’s nuclear potential.
All comments
Show new comments (0)