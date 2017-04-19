Register
22:47 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A mock North Korean missile is pictured during a rally denouncing North Korea's nuclear test and its recent missile launches, at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul

    Rumors of Imminent War on Korean Peninsula Result of Misleading US Media Reports

    © AFP 2017/ KIM JAE-HWAN
    Politics
    Get short URL
    246740

    The media frenzy over the threat of war between the US and North Korea subsided somewhat this week after a US carrier strike group earlier reported to have been dispatched to the area was said to be moving away from the Korean Peninsula. Korea expert Michael Madden says a lot of the war fears can be chalked down to misleading reports in the media.

    On Tuesday, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told reporters that her country has "one message" to Pyongyang – that the United States would not be looking to get into a fight with North Korea, unless Pyongyang instigates one.

    The same day, US media reported that the USS Carl Vinson supercarrier and its strike group had not reached the Sea of Japan, its slated destination, because the White House and the Pentagon had failed to communicate effectively. Instead, Navy photos showed that that the group was heading in another direction entirely, toward Australia

    U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives for an annual joint military exercise called Foal Eagle between South Korea and U.S, at the port of Busan, South Korea, March 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    US Supercarrier Went Off Course Because White House, Pentagon Miscommunicated
    Last week, President Trump told Fox News that the US was sending a "very powerful" "armada" in response to Pyongyang's repeated "provocations" involving nuclear and missile testing. Earlier, US media reported that the US National Security Council had presented Trump with a broad range of options for 'dealing with' Pyongyang, including placing US nukes in South Korea, launching preemptive strikes or even assassinating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    Over the weekend, North Korea held a massive military parade in Pyongyang, celebrating the birth of country founder Kim Il Sung, and was thought to have carried out a missile test, reported to have failed.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik about this dramatic pattern of spiking and falling tensions, Michael Madden, Korea expert and visiting scholar at the US-Korea Institute at the School for Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University, said that a lot of it has to do with media hype.

    Madden recalled that at the moment, "the United States and South Korea are doing some joint exercises, which they do every year. In terms of what happened last week with the Carl Vinson, it seems that there might have been a miscommunication between Washington and the carrier strike group."

    "I think the more critical point here is that a lot of the war rumors that were going around last week are a result more of misleading [reporting] in the US media, and a lot of very loud speculation just based on North Korean and US rhetoric," the analyst added.

    The Not So Great Armada
    © Sputnik/
    The Not So Great Armada
    Furthermore, Madden suggested that the ambiguity of the Trump administration's language toward North Korea, including the vague idea that a military option of some sort was always on the table, was also partially to blame. "A lot of the speculation comes from these kinds of ambiguous statements," the academic stressed.

    "I think what we have to contrast this with the Obama administration; the Obama administration sort of repetitively talked about North Korea denuclearizing and not being provocative," etc. Today, by contrast, "the United States' rhetoric is sort of putting an ambiguous military option at the front of their talking points, and I think that's where we're getting into this sort of tension."

    In reality, Madden noted that he doesn't really believe "that if North Korea does something on its own sovereign territory, the United States is going to attack them."

    Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    Russian Experts Impressed by N Korean Missiles, but Say ICBM Capability Still Decades Away
    As for recent media reports that the US might shoot down North Korean missiles during some future test, the expert stressed that this will depend on the kind of missile test that Pyongyang actually conducts.

    "There are two kinds of missile tests: one is where they do a missile drill from their east coast, and another is where they use mobile missiles and launch them over North Korean territory" from the western part of the country, "and they drop down in North Korea's waters, again off its east coast. It will be very difficult for the United States to shoot down a missile in that second type of drill."

    Asked to comment on the report that Sunday's missile test may have failed due to active US sabotage efforts, Madden said that it's actually very difficult to get a sense of what's really going on, given whose making the claims.

    "We're taking a lot of observations that are coming from the United States and South Korea about these missile test failures," the expert noted. "On Sunday, for all we know, North Korea may well have conducted rocket engine testing or something like that."

    Furthermore, "this had been something that the United States had done with Iran's missile program, and I think that's where a lot of this stuff about North Korea and computer viruses and the like comes from. But we actually just do not know. A lot of this stuff is based on anonymous sourcing, and anonymous leaking…"

    Mike Pence South Korea
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    US to Enhance Military Presence in Asia Pacific - Vice President Pence
    Finally, as far as the rhetoric between the Trump administration and the DPRK goes, Madden noted that here too, "we don't know how much of this is rhetoric and disinformation, and how much is reality."

    Asked what the future holds for the US-North Korean dispute, the observer hinted that he was actually pretty confident that the two sides can come to some sort of agreement. "This might just be setting the stage for some type of negotiation to take place. A lot of other media reporting has focused on that – on Xi Jinping meeting with President Trump in Florida, and that's one of the options that the Chinese put to the United States. I think a lot of what we're seeing now might be setting the stage for that."

    Ultimately, Madden suggested that the best thing to do would be to avoid listening to sensationalized and overhyped media speculation having to do with the US-North Korean diplomatic conflict.

    "Not to be too distasteful about this, but I think if some other international incident or even a domestic incident in the United States hit the media headlines, all of a sudden some of this stuff might just disappear. That's my general career experience with the North Korea/United States [conflict]. Sometimes this stuff just seems to fall by the wayside due to other things [happening] in the world," and the media shifting its gaze accordingly.

    Related:

    Empty Threats: Why Trump's Vow to Strike North Korea Was a Bluff
    The Not So Great Armada
    North Korea 'Nukes' US in Latest Propaganda Video
    US Supercarrier Carl Vinson to Spend 30 Extra Days at Sea Near Korean Peninsula
    Moscow Hopes US to Assess North Korea Issue First Before Acting
    US to Enhance Military Presence in Asia Pacific - Vice President Pence
    Trump Hopes for North Korean Leader’s Wish to Maintain Peace
    US Supercarrier Went Off Course Because White House, Pentagon Miscommunicated
    US 'Not Looking for Fight' With North Korea
    Russian Experts Impressed by N Korean Missiles, but Say ICBMs Still Decades Away
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    The Not So Great Armada
    The Not So Great Armada
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok