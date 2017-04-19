Turkish Opposition to Seek Referendum Annulment Even After Appeal Rejection

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkey's opposition will continue seeking the annulment of the results of the Turkish constitutional referendum by all democratic means necessary, even after the rejection of the Republican People's Party's (CHP) appeal by the Turkish Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) earlier on Wednesday, Ozturk Yilmaz, the CHP deputy chair responsible for foreign relations, told Sputnik.

"We will use all democratic and peaceful means to reject the referendum result … We will demonstrate a democratic resistance, we will use all democratic means to be able to keep this issue alive and we will let this issue be debated in public so as not to give any easy blessing to the government that this whole package [of constitutional amendments] has been adopted orderly," Yilmaz said.

Yilmaz added that the CHP was not surprised by the rejection of Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council of his party's appeal against the constitutional referendum results given the composition of the Council, which, he claimed, is dominated by supporters of the Turkish president.

© REUTERS/ Umit Bektas German Press Makes Shocking Comparison Between Erdogan and Hitler

The referendum on constitutional amendments that would expand the powers of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was held in Turkey on Sunday, with 51.4 percent of voters supporting the proposed amendments. The newly bestowed presidential powers will allow Erdogan to take up position as the head of the political party he represents, not allowed under current legislation, and to stay in office for two more terms.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said that Turkish opposition was attempting to justify its defeat at Sunday's constitutional referendum by claiming voting violations took place during the vote and appealing to cancel the referendum's results, while Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim stated that as the result of the referendum in Turkey was clear, the opposition should demonstrate responsibility and stop calling on the people to take to the streets to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the plebiscite’s outcome.