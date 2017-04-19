Trump Directing Interagency Review on Iran Nuclear Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump has ordered an interagency review of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that will evaluate suspension of sanctions related to Iran, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"Recommendations about where deal stands to be presented to Trump after 90 day review," Spicer stated.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, comprising Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Germany, signed the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran stated that it would not further seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the gradual lifting of international sanctions.