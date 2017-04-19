Register
18:15 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Pacific Ocean January 30, 2017

    Empty Threats: Why Trump's Vow to Strike North Korea Was a Bluff

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy
    Politics
    Get short URL
    41176100

    While the White House threatened Pyongyang with a potential strike in the event of a new nuclear weapons test in North Korea, the US striking group was actually moving away from the Korean Peninsula. "There will be no strike against North Korea," Russian political scientist Alexei Gusev told Radio Sputnik.

    It appears that Donald Trump's "armada," led by the USS Carl Vinson, an aircraft carrier, had only been approaching North Korea figuratively.

    "We are sending an armada. Very powerful. We have submarines, very powerful, far more powerful than the aircraft carrier, that I can tell you," Trump told Fox Business Network, specifying that the deployment was part of the US response to Pyongyang's "provocations."

    Nuclear mushroom
    © Photo: pixabay
    Trump Threats Risk Nuclear War With North Korea - Ex-Pentagon Chief Panetta
    Earlier, on April 8, US Pacific Command stated that the USS Carl Vinson and an accompanying strike group would head to the Western Pacific in a "show of force" toward North Korea.

    Predictably, the gesture prompted a fierce response from Pyongyang, which dubbed the supposed deployment of the strike group in the Sea of Japan as a "reckless act of aggression."

    A chain reaction of tough statements led to Pyongyang's threatening the US with a preemptive strike in the event of any US "political, economic or military provocation" and prompted US Vice President Mike Pence to announce that "the era of strategic patience [toward North Korea] is over."

    Meanwhile, contrary to all expectations, the much-talked about "armada" was heading toward Australia, far away from the Korean Peninsula.

    "It was even farther away over the weekend, moving through the Sunda Strait and then into the Indian Ocean, as North Korea displayed what appeared to be new missiles at a parade and staged a failed missile test," Phil Stewart of Reuters noted Wednesday.

    Mike Pence South Korea
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Why Pence's Threats Against N Korea Are 'Nothing More Than Bluff'
    As the US Pacific Command clarified Tuesday, the flotilla needed to complete joint naval drills with Australia. The statement added that now the strike group was "proceeding to the Western Pacific as ordered."

    The paradoxical episode has prompted a heated debate in the media, with some observers claiming that Trump's empty threats have dealt a blow to the new administration's credibility and the others blaming the embarrassing situation on a miscommunication between the Pentagon and the White House.

    However, at the same time, some experts called attention to the fact that Trump somehow toned down his harsh rhetoric toward Pyongyang during his recent interview with TMJ4-TV in Wisconsin. The US President expressed hope that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula.

    "Hopefully, he [Kim Jong Un] wants peace and we want peace. And that's gonna be the end determination. We're gonna have to see what happens," Trump said.

    Just a few days ago, however, US media circulated reports that Trump might order a strike against North Korea if Pyongyang decides to carry out a new nuclear weapons test.

    Military parade in North Korea
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Military parade in North Korea

    Commenting on the matter, Russian political scientist Alexei Gusev told Radio Sputnik that it is highly unlikely that the US will engage North Korea in a direct confrontation.

    "There will be no strike against North Korea," Gusev said, "Because the Democratic People's Republic of Korea possesses not only nuclear weapons but also delivery vehicles — missiles with a range of about five thousand kilometers. And that's enough to reach the territory of the United States."

    US Ambassador to the UN and UN security council president, Nikki Haley speaks during an United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York
    © AFP 2017/ Jewel SAMAD
    US 'Not Looking for Fight' With North Korea
    "So, it is most likely that [the US] won't launch a strike against North Korea," the Russian political scientist reiterated, "This adventure would have ended very badly for the US."

    Gusev admitted that Pyongyang remains a major "irritating factor" for the Trump administration. He also didn't exclude a new nuclear weapons test on the part of North Korea.

    "North Korea has already conducted several nuclear weapons tests. Now, probably, there will be yet another atomic test… It is understandable that Donald Trump should issue a 'serious' response [to it]," the political scientist noted.

    Georgiy Toloray, the head of Korean studies at the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, has a similar stance.

    In a Monday interview with Radio Sputnik Toloray suggested that the US threats toward North Korea was mere "bluff."

    "Now Donald Trump and his administration say that it is necessary to act decisively and take measures against the DPRK, including military options. However, in my opinion this is still a bluff. And this bluff is aimed primarily at making China act more decisively towards North Korea," Toloray said.

    It seems that the Russian experts have nailed it, given the fact that the USS Carl Vinson and his strike group were heading away from the Korean Peninsula while Trump and Pence issued threats to Kim Jong Un.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Moscow Hopes US to Assess North Korea Issue First Before Acting
    Australian Prime Minister Urges China to Put Pressure on North Korea
    'All Options on the Table': Mike Pence Threatens War With North Korea
    Hawaii Lawmakers Call for Crisis Readiness as North Korea Nuke Threat Looms
    US, South Korea, Japan to Convene Trilateral Talks on North Korean Threat
    North Korea to Continue Missile Tests Despite Growing Tensions With US
    Tags:
    US foreign policy, USS Carl Vinson, US Pacific Command (PACOM), Mike Pence, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Asia-Pacific, Australia, United States, Indian Ocean, Sea of Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    The Not So Great Armada
    The Not So Great Armada
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok