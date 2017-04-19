Berlin Stands for Diplomatic Solution of N Korean Problem

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Berlin is in favor of the diplomatic solution to the tensions on the Korean peninsula, the German government maintains constant contact with Washington on the issue, Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Wednesday.

"The right way is to find a diplomatic solution, there are formats to achieve this," Schaefer told reporters, adding that "from the point of view of the German government, the conflict in North Korea does not threaten to turn into the WW3."

The spokesman added that Berlin was "in close dialogue with the US administration" regarding the situation on the peninsula.

Tensions around North Korea's activities in both nuclear and missile spheres have escalated in recent months after Pyongyang's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

As a response to the tensions in the region, the United States sent a naval group led by US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to the Korean Peninsula. US media reported that the country's President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea in light of its military activities.