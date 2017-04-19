Moscow Hopes US to Assess North Korea Issue First Before Acting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia hopes that the United States will first of all assess the issue of North Korea and act later, amid threats against North Korea, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"Our US colleagues have a very bad trait – they first do something and then begin looking into the issue … It would be much desired if in this instance the situation developed completely differently – first assessment of the issue, then selection of the best strategy, and then actions and statements," she told a briefing.

On April 17, Vice President Mike Pence said during his visit to South Korea that US military strikes on enemy forces in Afghanistan and Syria show the shift in Washington's strategy to halt North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

On April 14, US media said that Trump might order a strike against North Korea in the event Pyongyang decided to carry out another nuclear weapon test. The reports came after Trump said that the North Korean nuclear issue would be "taken care of," while at the same time calling on China to pressure its neighbor into giving up its nuclear program.

In response, the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in case of US aggression.

On April 15, North Korea reportedly test-launched a missile but the experiment failed

In March, US State Secretary Rex Tillerson said that Washington might consider broader sanctions against North Korea.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism and high tensions on the Korean peninsula.