13:40 GMT +319 April 2017
    France's Solidarite et Progres (Solidarity and Progress) party former presidential candidate, Jacques Cheminade answers to journalists' questions after a meeting with France's President at the Elysee presidential palace on December 7, 2012 in Paris.

    Cheminade Rules Out Joining 2022 French Race but 'A Lot Will Happen Until Then'

    Jacques Cheminade, a French presidential hopeful from the Solidarity and Progress (Solidarite et Progres) party, told Sputnik he has no plans of running again in 2022 if he loses the current presidential race.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — The 75-year-old veteran of French politics, who is also a former diplomat and senior civil servant in the French Ministry of Economy, is running his third presidential campaign. An ardent supporter of science, technology, industrial progress and classical education, Cheminade has promised to promote the establishment of a Moon base, nationalize strategically important companies, create a research and innovation ministry and help with the development of poorer countries to remedy migration.

    "I will not be a candidate in 2022. But a lot will happen until then. We are entering a period of historic turbulence. There is risk of war. There is risk of financial crisis, this is corroborated by a Senate strategy committee report which I have in front of me now. Furthermore, the winner will be deprived of a parliamentary majority. In moments of historic turbulence, which is expected in France and around the world, people look for new ideas," Cheminade said.

    Participating in his third presidential race after winning 0.2 percent in 2012, Cheminade is not seen as a main contender for the French presidency as this year's race enters its final week.

    French presidential election candidate for the Solidarite et Progres (Solidarity and Progress) party Jacques Cheminade (R) delivers a speech during a campaign meeting in Paris on April 18, 2017
    Cheminade 'Wants to Become Catalyst for Alliance' Against Financial Occupation
    According to recent polls, centrist Emmanuel Macron is projected to win the race with 23 percent of votes, followed by right-wing National Front party leader Marine Le Pen with 22.5 percent of votes. Head of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) Jean-Luc Melenchon and The Republicans' nominee Francois Fillon have equal chances of coming in third, as both stand to get 19.5 percent of votes. Cheminade is expected to receive less than 0.5 percent of votes.

    The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off between the top two contenders will take place on May 7. A total of 11 candidates are taking part in the presidential race.

