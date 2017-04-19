Russia Never Supported Sanctions Dialogue - Kremlin on North Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has never been a supporter of the sanctions dialogue, it is also irrational and unpromising regarding North Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"Russia has never been a supporter of the sanctions dialogue. We consider this to be an irrational approach without future," Peskov told journalists, commenting on the possible international measures that could be acceptable regarding North Korea.

© AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E Trump Hopes for North Korean Leader’s Wish to Maintain Peace

In March, US State Secretary Rex Tillerson said that Washington might consider broader sanctions against North Korea.

"Certainly, some international influence must be exerted in order to move all parties to restraint, accuracy and prudence in a situation that is fraught with unpredictable exacerbations. We are very much concerned about it, because the talk is about a country that is directly near our borders, in the east," Peskov told reporters.

"You know that we are in favor of continuing political and diplomatic efforts, including those that have gained a reputation within the framework of the international format," he added.